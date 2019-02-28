Survey: China factory activity sinks to 3-year low

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEIJING (AP) — A survey shows Chinese manufacturing activity fell to a three-year low in February amid a tariff battle with Washington and weak global demand.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index reported Thursday by the government statistics bureau and an industry group fell 0.3 points to 49.2 on a 100-point scale on which numbers below 50 indicate activity contracting. That was the lowest level since February 2016.

Chinese manufacturers have been hurt by President Donald Trump’s punitive tariffs in a fight over Beijing’s technology strategy and cooling global consumer demand.

Trump said weekend talks in Washington made progress but companies are wary of making investments and other long-term decisions without a formal settlement.

