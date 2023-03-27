Parler Share
Breaking: Shooter Attacks Christian Elementary School, First Responders Report 'Multiple Patients'

 By The Associated Press  March 27, 2023 at 9:13am
The suspect in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday is dead, officials said.

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter there were “multiple patients,” but their conditions were not immediately clear.

The shooting occurred at the Covenant School.

The shooter died after being “engaged by” officers, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a Twitter post.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooter died by suicide or was shot by police.

The Covenant School has had an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade in recent years, according to the school’s website.

It was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Conversation