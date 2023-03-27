Breaking: Shooter Attacks Christian Elementary School, First Responders Report 'Multiple Patients'

The suspect in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday is dead, officials said.

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter there were “multiple patients,” but their conditions were not immediately clear.

The shooting occurred at the Covenant School.

We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.

We can confirm we have multiple patients.

Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 27, 2023

The shooter died after being “engaged by” officers, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a Twitter post.

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

It was not immediately clear whether the shooter died by suicide or was shot by police.

BREAKING: Active shooter event taking place with multiple casualties reported inside at the Covenant School Nashville Tennessee pic.twitter.com/PurLoZX3iU — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) March 27, 2023

The Covenant School has had an enrollment of about 200 students from preschool to sixth grade in recent years, according to the school’s website.

It was founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001.

