SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Suspect in Belgium’s Jewish museum attack claims innocence

Lawyers attend the trial of Mehdi Nemmouche at the Justice Palace in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. The defense lawyer Thursday is summing up the case for Nemmouche, who is charged with “terrorist murder” over the 2014 slaying of an Israeli couple and two employees at the Jewish museum in Brussels, about a week before the verdict is expected to be handed down.(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 3:20am
Modified March 5, 2019 at 3:40am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BRUSSELS (AP) — A suspected jihadi says he’s innocent of terrorism charges over the killings of four people at Belgium’s Jewish museum as the jury in his trial prepares to consider its verdict.

Weeks after telling the Brussels criminal court that he would reveal the truth “when the time is right,” Mehdi Nemmouche on Tuesday said only that he was “trapped” into involvement in the 2014 slaying.

In remarks that lasted less than 20 seconds, Nemmouche said: “If I could change things, I would change everything.”

The 12-member jury is set to hand down its verdict on Thursday. In a secret ballot, the jury must decide by a majority vote whether Nemmouche is guilty of four counts of terrorist murder.

He could face up to 30 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







10 Things to Know for Today
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley won’t join 2020 presidential field
Pete Townshend novel, ‘The Age of Anxiety,’ out in November
The Latest: European deal to help UK banks manage Brexit
Former German foreign minister Klaus Kinkel dies at 82
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×