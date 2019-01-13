Switzerland says 6 citizens killed in Swedish minibus crash

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BERLIN (AP) — Switzerland says six of its citizens have been killed in a road crash in northern Sweden.

The foreign ministry in Bern said Sunday that a Swiss consular official had been sent to the region to help the victims’ families, but gave no further details on the deaths. It said one person was injured in the crash.

Swedish media reported Saturday that a mining truck crashed into a minibus, killing six of the seven passengers in the bus.

Swedish mining company Kaunis Iron said one of its trucks had crashed head-on with another vehicle in the Kiruna municipality near the border with Finland early Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.