Tamron Hall gets a new talk show, announces baby news

FILE - This Nov. 16, 2016 file photo shows NBC "Today" host Tamron Hall at the 2016 L'Oreal Women of Worth Awards in New York. The former NBC “Today” show anchor and host on Monday, March 4, 2019 tweeted she’s pregnant. Meanwhile, Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International also announced the 48-year-old’s syndicated talk show “Tamron Hall” will premiere on Sept. 9. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 11:24am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tamron Hall is having a baby and getting her own talk show.

The former NBC “Today” show anchor and host tweeted Monday that she’s pregnant. She wrote that she was “in a safe place at 32 weeks” to share her joy.

Hall writes that she and husband Steven “are beyond excited.”

Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International announced that the 48-year-old’s syndicated talk show “Tamron Hall” will premiere Sept. 9. Executive producer Bill Geddie says Hall has the experience to “talk and listen to all sides and bring folks together.”

Hall tweeted “when one door closes…another one opens.”

Hall left NBC and MSNBC in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

