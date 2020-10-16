A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam’s prophet Muhammad was decapitated in a French street on Friday and police have shot the suspected killer dead, a police official said.

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the slaying, the prosecutor’s office said.

The gruesome incident occurred in the town of Eragny, in the Val d’Oise region northwest of Paris.

A police official said the suspect, armed with a knife and an airsoft gun, was shot to death by police about 600 yards from where the male teacher was killed.

The teacher had been threatened after opening a discussion about the caricatures, the police official told The Associated Press.

It was the second terror attack since the opening of an ongoing trial on the Jan. 2015 massacre at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Charlie Hebdo recently republished caricatures of Muhammad, prompting a young man from Pakistan to stab two people outside the paper’s former offices.

The attacker was arrested and the victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.

