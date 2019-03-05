Teacher wins $10K for reading fine print in insurance policy

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida travel insurance company has awarded a Georgia high school teacher $10,000 for reading the fine print in a policy she recently purchased.

A Squaremouth statement says Donelan Andrews claimed the prize 23 hours after the contest began.

The St. Petersburg-based company says it launched the secret contest Feb. 11. Buried in the fine print was a promise of $10,000 for the first person to send an email to a specific address.

Besides the $10,000 for Andrews, Squaremouth says it’s giving another $10,000 to a children’s literacy charity, plus $5,000 each to the two schools where Andrews teaches consumer economics.

Andrews says she applied for retirement a week before winning the contest. The prize will fund a trip to Scotland with her husband to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary.

