Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Teenage Chechen Refugee Carried Out Gruesome Execution of French Teacher, Officials Say

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks in front of a high school on Oct. 16, 2020, in Conflans Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, after a history teacher who opened a discussion with high school students on caricatures of Muhammad was beheaded.Abdulmonam Eassa / Pool / Getty ImagesFrench President Emmanuel Macron speaks in front of a high school on Oct. 16, 2020, in Conflans Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, after a history teacher who opened a discussion with high school students on caricatures of Muhammad was beheaded. (Abdulmonam Eassa / Pool / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published October 17, 2020 at 1:05am
P Share Print

A suspect shot dead by police after beheading a history teacher in an attack near Paris was an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee, officials said Saturday.

France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said authorities investigating the killing of Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine on Friday also arrested nine suspects, including the teen’s grandfather, parents and 17-year-old brother.

Paty had discussed caricatures of Islam’s Muhammad with his class, leading to threats and a complaint from a parent, police officials said. Islam prohibits images of Muhammad.

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said an investigation for murder with a suspected terrorist motive had been opened.

Ricard told reporters that the suspect, who had been granted a 10-year residency in France as a refugee in March and was not known to intelligence services, had been armed with a knife and an airsoft gun, which fires plastic pellets.

TRENDING: Woman Who 'Leans' Biden Paid Trump Biggest Compliment of the Night, the Left Goes Nuts

The prosecutor said a text claiming responsibility and a photograph of the victim were found on the suspect’s phone.

Ricard said the suspect had been seen at the school asking students about the teacher, and the headmaster had received several threatening phone calls.

“We’ll pick ourselves up together, thanks to our spirit of solidarity,” Laurent Brosse, mayor of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, said.

“We are all affected, all touched by this vile assassination,” Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said in a video message.

Do you think France will be able to crack down on radical Islam?

Mourners marched near the school in solidarity, holding signs that read “I am a teacher.”

A police official said the suspect was shot dead about 600 yards from where Paty was killed. Police opened fire after he failed to respond to orders to put down his arms and acted in a threatening manner.

French President Emmanuel Macron went to the school on Friday night to denounce what he called an “Islamist terrorist attack.” He urged the nation to stand united against extremism.

“One of our compatriots was murdered today because he taught … the freedom of expression, the freedom to believe or not believe,” Macron said.

The presidential Elysee Palace announced Saturday that there will be a national ceremony at a future date in homage to Paty, about whom few details have so far emerged.

RELATED: Teacher Beheaded in Street After Discussing Muhammad Cartoons, Suspect Killed by Police

Chechnya is a predominantly Muslim Russian republic in the North Caucasus. Two wars in the 1990s triggered a wave of emigration, with many Chechens heading for western Europe.

France has received many Chechens since Russia cracked down on Islamist separatists in Chechnya in the 1990s and early 2000s.

France has seen occasional violence involving Chechens in recent months believed to be linked to local criminal activity.

This is the second time in three weeks that terror has struck France because of caricatures of Muhammad.

Last month, a young man from Pakistan was arrested after attacking two people with a meat cleaver outside the former offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

The weekly was the target of a deadly newsroom attack in 2015, and it republished caricatures of Islam’s founder this month as a trial opened linked to that attack.

Friday’s terror attack came as Macron’s government works on a bill to address Islamic radicals, who authorities claim are creating a parallel society in France.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Teenage Chechen Refugee Carried Out Gruesome Execution of French Teacher, Officials Say
Legendary Actress Rhonda Fleming Dead at Age 97
Court Kills Mail-In Ballot Extension Cooked Up by Dem-Appointed Judge in Key Battleground State
Teacher Beheaded in Street After Discussing Muhammad Cartoons, Suspect Killed by Police
Trump Admin Reveals Plan To Get Free COVID Vaccines to Nursing Homes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×