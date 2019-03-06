SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

The Latest: AP journalists see Ghosn leave detention

A man presumably former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, center with blue cap, leaves Tokyo’s Detention Center in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, after posting 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) in bail once an appeal by prosecutors against his release was rejected. (Kyodo News via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 1:06am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the release of former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn from the Tokyo Detention Center after he posted 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) bail (all times local):

5:00 p.m.

Associated Press journalists have seen a man believed to be former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn leave the Tokyo Detention Center.

Ghosn was released Wednesday after putting up 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) in bail.

Surrounded by uniformed guards and wearing a face mask, hat, glasses and the clothing of a construction worker, he climbed into a white van and left the facility without making any comments.

TRENDING: Former Planned Parenthood Worker Reveals Disturbing Baby ‘Plague’ Hit Clinic Employees

He was arrested in November and is charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust.

___

10:35 a.m.

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn may leave detention as early as Wednesday, after a Tokyo court approved his release on 1 billion yen ($8.9 million) bail, rejecting an appeal by prosecutors.

He said in a statement, “I am innocent and totally committed to vigorously defending myself in a fair trial against these meritless and unsubstantiated accusations.”

Ghosn’s lawyer in Japan, Junichiro Hironaka, said the legal team offered conditions for his release, such as a surveillance camera at the doorway and a promise not to use the internet.

The former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance has been detained since November and is charged with falsifying financial reports and breach of trust.

Jean-Yves Le Borgne, Ghosn’s French lawyer, cautioned that prosecutors still had leeway to file new charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







The Latest: AP journalists see Ghosn leave detention
France to create a 3 percent tax on internet giants’ revenue
Asian shares mostly higher as congress lifts Chinese markets
The Latest: Death toll in Afghanistan attack rises to 16
APNewsBreak: FIFA’s robust cash reserves soar to $2.7B
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×