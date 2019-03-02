SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

The Latest: Brown, mulling 2020 run, visits South Carolina

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks as he kicks off his second presidential campaign, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Sanders pledged to fight for "economic justice, social justice, racial justice and environmental justice." (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 1:07pm
Modified March 2, 2019 at 1:22pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

The Latest on the 2020 presidential campaign (all times EST):

2:20 p.m.

Democrat Sherrod Brown hasn’t decided yet whether he’ll run for president in 2020, but the Ohio Democrat is spending time in early-voting South Carolina, where he’s promoting higher wages for workers and more robust health care.

Brown attended a Darlington County Democratic women’s event, and said he values the important role that black women play in the nominating process. South Carolina holds the first contest in the South, and the state’s Democratic primary electorate is largely African-American.

On Friday, Brown stopped at a Columbia job training facility. He later went to Florence, where Mayor Stephen Wukela (woo-KEY-lah) said he would support Brown if he jumps into the race.

TRENDING: CNN Host and Obama Alum Van Jones Praises Trump Policies on Poverty and Legal System

Later Saturday, Brown plans to speak at Dorchester County Democrats’ oyster roast. A 2020 candidate, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, also is set to be there after a town hall discussion in Charleston.

___

2:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is telling supporters that he will win re-election in 2020 and by a bigger margin than his 2016 victory.

During a wide-ranging speech before an appreciative audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington, Trump has mocked Democrats for their framework to combat climate change and said House lawmakers pushing to expand their investigations of him are “sick.”

Trump also has rehashed his outsider campaign that overcame long odds and a crowded field of established politicians to claim the White House over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

When he made his prediction of a second term, the crowd responded with chants of “USA, USA, USA.”

Trump praised the conservative movement, saying “Our movement and our future in our country is unlimited.”

___

2 p.m.

Bernie Sanders has launched his second presidential campaign with a call for Americans from all walks of life to join his fight for a political revolution — one that he’s been waging for four decades.

Sanders is calling Donald Trump the most dangerous president in modern U.S. history, with the Vermont senator saying his campaign is built to defeat Trump.

Sanders also says his Democratic campaign will create an economy and government that works for all people, and says the government will be based on economic, social, racial and environmental justice.

___

12:30 a.m.

Democratic presidential hopefuls are introducing themselves to voters in some of the earliest states that will weigh in on their campaigns to take on President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Candidates are fanned out in South Carolina and Iowa on Saturday, spending time with voters in two of the states that hold the earliest balloting next year. Sens. Cory Booker and Sherrod Brown are both in South Carolina, site of the South’s first primary. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will be courting voters in Iowa.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar attends a Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, an event where politicians traditionally poke fun at the press and other politicians. Sen. Bernie Sanders is in Brooklyn to officially launch his campaign.

The visits come as Trump addresses a gathering of conservatives near Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Brazil’s Lula leaves prison for grandson’s funeral
The Latest: Crowds cheer kickoff of Alaska’s famed Iditarod
The Latest: Brown, mulling 2020 run, visits South Carolina
Idaho State Police may get tests to tell hemp and pot apart
No. 18 Florida State, behind Kabengele, tops NC State 78-73
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×