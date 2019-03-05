SECTIONS
The Latest: European deal to help UK banks manage Brexit

FILE - In this Thursday, May 17, 2018 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and British Prime Minister Theresa May after meeting at a hotel on the sidelines of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia, Bulgaria. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 4:00am
Modified March 5, 2019 at 4:16am
BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on Britain’s scheduled departure from the European Union (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

The central banks of the eurozone and Britain have agreed to activate a currency swap mechanism that would ensure British banks continue to have the access they need to euros, even during any market turmoil related to Brexit.

The move seems to be an attempt to shore up the stability of British banks in the case of a “no-deal” Brexit, a scenario in which Britain could fall out of the European Union without a deal on trade relations. That could stress the financial system, and providing liquidity would be one way for the central banks to keep the financial sector going.

The European Central Bank said Tuesday it is working closely with the Bank of England to monitor conditions in financial markets and stands ready to act as needed.

___

10:40 a.m.

The Bank of England has warned that “significant market volatility” is likely if Britain crashes out of the European Union on March 29 without a deal.

Minutes of the recent meeting of the bank’s Financial Policy Committee showed officials warning that in a “disorderly Brexit,” a range of financial assets, including the pound and stocks, “would be expected to adjust sharply, tightening financial conditions for U.K. households and businesses.”

They said that EU banks and insurance companies could also immediately face tougher requirements on their holdings of U.K. debts, which would reduce demand for U.K. assets.

However, the committee said markets have “proved able to function effectively through volatile periods” and that the U.K.’s core banking system is strong enough to withstand the economic shock of a disorderly Brexit

___

10:30 a.m.

A senior British government minister insists that Brexit talks with the European Union are making progress, as negotiators meet in Brussels seeking a way to break the logjam.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says “the signals we are getting are relatively positive.”

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is meeting U.K. Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox on Tuesday, as Britain seeks changes to a Brexit deal that has been rejected by U.K. lawmakers.

Their objections center on a provision to guarantee there are no barriers along the currently invisible Irish border. Britain wants reassurances the mechanism will be temporary.

EU leaders insist that the legally binding withdrawal agreement can’t be reopened. But Hunt told the BBC that Britain is “prepared to be flexible” about how changes are achieved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
