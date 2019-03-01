SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

The Latest: Eurotunnel withdraws lawsuit against UK

Remain supporters shelter from the wind and rain across the street from parliament in London, Thursday Feb. 28, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May has offered Parliament the chance to delay Britain's scheduled March 29 departure if lawmakers fail to approve her divorce agreement with the bloc.(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 4:02am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 4:10am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain’s departure from the European Union (all times local):

11 a.m.

Eurotunnel has withdrawn its lawsuit against the British government over a claim of being unfairly excluded from bidding for contracts being offered to run ferry services after the country leaves the European Union.

In an agreement worth 33 million pounds ($43 million), Eurotunnel and the government say they’ve struck a deal to “ensure that the Channel Tunnel remains the preferred route for vital goods to travel between the EU and the U.K.”

The agreement enables the development of infrastructure, security and border measures that “will guarantee the flow of vehicles carrying urgent and vital goods and that will keep supply chains essential to both industry and consumers moving.”

TRENDING: Cohen Admits To Speaking with Democratic Party Before Testifying Against Trump

___

10:20 a.m.

A former Brexit secretary has accused the European Union of acting dishonorably in talks with the U.K., arguing that it may make sense to leave the bloc with no deal and then negotiate future relations as an independent third country.

Dominic Raab told the BBC on Friday that the EU had “tried to bully us” by exploiting the “sensitive issue of Northern Ireland” to lock Britain into EU laws.

Raab says a no-deal Brexit is preferable to the terms that are currently on offer. He says Britain shouldn’t delay its March 29 departure because doing so would show the EU that its intransigence is paying off.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said lawmakers will get to vote on a delay if she fails to secure an agreement by March 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Washington Gov. Inslee joins Democratic presidential field
Kosovo president says no land swap to be talked with Serbia
Greece: 1 wounded after car explosion, bombing suspected
10 Things to Know for Today
Venezuelan vice president visits Moscow to rally support
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×