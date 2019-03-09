SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

The Latest: Harris appeals to voters in rural South Carolina

FILE - In this Friday, March 1, 2019 file photo Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit in Las Vegas. A growing list of Democratic presidential contenders want the U.S. government to legalize marijuana, reflecting a nationwide shift. Harris says it's the "smart thing to do." (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 11:00am
Modified March 9, 2019 at 11:04am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the Democratic contenders for president (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Sen. Kamala Harris says she’s committed to shoring up rural communities, a message the Democratic presidential hopeful is sharing with voters in some of the most sparsely populated parts of the early voting state of South Carolina.

The California senator told a crowd of several hundred gathered in tiny St. George, South Carolina, on Saturday morning that a national infrastructure of crumbling roads and bridges makes it difficult for people in communities like this one to get to their jobs, which may be miles and miles away.

Harris also says she wants to make changes to rural hospital funding, tweaks that she hopes will lead fewer health care facilities in such areas to close.

TRENDING: Conservatives Band Together Against Dems’ Election Bill, Call It ‘The Ultimate Fantasy of the Left’

On Friday, Harris shared a similar message with voters in Hemingway, a tiny community of about 500.

___

9:30 a.m.

Texas is an unlikely can’t-miss stop for the Democratic presidential candidates, but many of them are making appearances this weekend at the trendy and techie South by Southwest Festival in Austin.

Texas is an early primary state, but the real draw of the event for Democrats is the chance to spend time with the party’s ascendant young and liberal wing.

Beto O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman, is expected to attend the premiere of a documentary film chronicling his longshot U.S. Senate campaign last year. It ended in a narrow loss to the Republican incumbent, Ted Cruz.

O’Rourke hasn’t said yet whether he’s in or out of the 2020 White House race.

First up on Saturday at the festival are two senators who are running — Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







French yellow vest protests tense but no major clashes
The Latest: Harris appeals to voters in rural South Carolina
NFL teams propose major changes to replay and overtime
NFL teams propose major changes to replay and overtime
Pope meets with Mormon leadership in Rome to dedicate temple
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×