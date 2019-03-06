SECTIONS
The Latest: House Dems delay vote on anti-Semitism measure

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., sits with fellow Democrats on the House Education and Labor Committee during a bill markup, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Omar stirred controversy last week saying that Israel's supporters are pushing U.S. lawmakers to take a pledge of "allegiance to a foreign country." Omar is not apologizing for that remark, and progressives are supporting her. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 3:17pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

House Democrats have postponed indefinitely a vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism after a contentious meeting in which some new members confronted leaders over their push to rebuke Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

In the party’s weekly closed meeting Wednesday, Democrats protested the way Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other leaders tried to rush out a resolution this week responding to Omar’s latest remark about Israel. Omar last week suggested the Jewish state’s supporters are pushing lawmakers to pledge “allegiance” to a foreign country.

That forced Democratic leaders to respond, but their draft of the resolution condemning anti-Semitism angered Omar’s fellow freshmen and their liberal supporters.

TRENDING: AOC Was Invited To Debate Climate Skeptics, but She Never Showed up

The upheaval prompted Democrats to push off a decision about the resolution.

___

11:45 a.m.

House Democrats are struggling with how to declare they are against bigotry, bias and racism after progressives challenged an effort to rebuke freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar for her remarks on Israel.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi acknowledged during a closed meeting on Wednesday that her caucus faces “internal issues” that require “a clearer understanding of what our purpose is as a caucus,” a knowledgeable Democratic aide told The Associated Press. Pelosi cautioned Democrats not to question each other’s motivation or patriotism.

Pelosi’s remarks come as Democrats pull back from their original plan to vote on a resolution implicitly rebuking Omar for saying lawmakers are under pressure to pledge “allegiance” to Israel. Unlike her previous comments about the Jewish state, Omar is not apologizing for that remark, and progressives are supporting her.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







