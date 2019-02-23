SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

The Latest: Hundreds camp overnight to help aid to Venezuela

Government supporters flash heart-hand signals during the "Hands off Venezuela" concert at the Tienditas International Bridge, in Venezuela on the border with Colombia, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Venezuela's power struggle is set to convert into a battle of the bands Friday when musicians demanding Nicolas Maduro allow in humanitarian aid and those supporting the embattled leader's refusal sing in rival concerts being held at both sides of a border bridge where tons of donated food and medicine are being stored. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 5:13am
Modified February 23, 2019 at 5:20am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CUCUTA, Colombia (AP) — The Latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

Hundreds of Venezuelans have camped out overnight near a bridge in Colombia where humanitarian aid that the opposition will try to deliver inside the country is being stored.

Oriana Gutierrez says she traveled 14 hours to attend Friday’s concert organized by billionaire Richard Branson and wanted to stay through the following day to help bring in aid.

Early Saturday some Venezuelans were singing their national anthem while others held hands in a prayer circle and asked God to protect their country.

TRENDING: Gloves Come Off in Democratic 2020 Race as Kamala Harris Challenges Beto and Gillibrand

President Nicolas Maduro has refused to accept the food and medical supplies donated largely by the United States, saying it’s part of a larger plot to unseat him from power.

The opposition is planning to push in the aid using trucks and masses of people along border bridges connecting Colombia to Venezuela.

___

6 a.m.

Venezuelans frustrated over their nation’s crippling food and medical shortages are expected to join opposition leaders Saturday in a potentially risky push to deliver international aid that Nicolas Maduro has refused to accept into the country.

The opposition is calling on masses of Venezuelans to help trucks carrying the nearly 200 metric tons of humanitarian assistance delivered largely by the United States over the last two weeks across several border bridges in Colombia.

Once the trucks reach the border they’ll face a crucial test: Whether the military standing guard on the other side will let them through.

Before daybreak Saturday, many national guards in riot gear forced people to move away from the road to the Simon Bolivar bridge connecting Venezuela and Colombia. The Venezuelan government had said that it was closing three of its bridges on the border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







The Latest: Hundreds camp overnight to help aid to Venezuela
Ethiopia to demolish thousands of houses, prompting anger
Aid showdown: Venezuela opposition prepares to deliver goods
The Latest: German cardinal urges changes to Vatican secrecy
Yellow vest protesters try to keep up momentum on week 15
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×