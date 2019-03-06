SECTIONS
The Latest: Kelly arrives at Chicago child support hearing

FILE - In this June 30, 2013 file photo, R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. In his first interview since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls, R. Kelly says he "didn't do this stuff" and he's "fighting for his life. Kelly gave the interview to Gayle King of "CBS This Morning," with excerpts airing Tuesday night, March 5, 2019, and the full interview airing Wednesday and Thursday morning. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 1:07pm
Modified March 6, 2019 at 1:10pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the sexual abuse case against R&B singer R. Kelly (all times local):

2 p.m.

R. Kelly has arrived at a child support hearing in Chicago.

The R&B singer who is out on bail in a criminal case accusing him of sexually abusing four women years ago, including three who were underage at the time, didn’t appear to say anything as he walked past a throng of reporters into the courtroom on Wednesday.

David France, manager for Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the singer hadn’t made a child support payment that was due by late Tuesday.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to the 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse that he faces. “CBS This Morning” broadcast part of an interview with Kelly earlier Wednesday in which he said the allegations against him are all lies.

___

10:30 a.m.

A lawyer for a Georgia couple who say their daughter is being held against her will by R. Kelly lashed out after a television interview with the R&B singer.

Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage say it’s been two years since they heard from their daughter, 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage. They say Kelly won’t let her contact them, which Kelly denied in his interview with “CBS This Morning.”

The couple’s attorney, Gerald Griggs, bristled at Kelly’s assertions that the Savages offered up their daughter to him and were in it for the money. Griggs said Wednesday that “at no point did this family sell their daughter to anyone or provide their daughter for anything for money.”

Griggs says the family has never asked for or received money from Kelly.

The 52-year-old singer was charged last month in Chicago with sexually abusing four females dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.

___

6:30 a.m.

An emotional R. Kelly says he’s being “assassinated” and denies sexually abusing women and controlling their lives.

“CBS This Morning” on Wednesday broadcast Kelly’s first interview since he was charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls. Kelly says “all of them are lying.”

The R&B singer says he’s done “lots of things wrong” when it comes to women, but he says he’s apologized. He denies doing anything against their will.

The singer believes social media is to blame for creating the allegations against him.

At one point during the interview, Kelly stands up and rants, saying: “I have been buried alive, but I’m alive.” He says he needs someone to help him “not have a big heart.”

CBS says it interviewed Kelly for 80 minutes.

___

