SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

The Latest: Kyle Busch wins Stage 2 at ISM Raceway

Kyle Busch (18) signs autographs for fans outside the drivers meeting room prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at ISM Raceway, Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 2:19pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race near Phoenix (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Kyle Busch led the field under caution to win the second stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway, and now will aim for his 199th career win in its top three series.

Busch also won the Xfinity race near a day earlier.

Clint Bowyer was second in the stage, followed by Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin.

TRENDING: Conservatives Band Together Against Dems’ Election Bill, Call It ‘The Ultimate Fantasy of the Left’

The yellow flag flew with three laps left in the stage when Alex Bowman had a tire problem that sent his No. 88 Chevrolet into the Turn 2 wall.

___

1:40 p.m.

Ryan Blaney has won the first stage of the NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway, leading the early laps from the pole before regaining the lead when Brad Keselowski caused a caution.

It was the second stage win of the season for Blaney, who is trying to give Team Penske its third straight victory in the series. Joey Logano won last week and Brad Keselowski two weeks ago.

Aric Almirola, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five.

Chase Elliott rallied to ninth by the end of the stage after getting slapped with a pass-through penalty by edging Blaney at the start-finish line at the beginning of the race.

___

12:45 p.m.

Ryan Blaney is trying to continue Roger Penske’s dominance of the NASCAR Cup Series from the pole Sunday at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Chase Elliott is starting alongside him in the first row as his Hendrick Motorsports team tries to get on track this season, while Kyle Busch is going for the weekend sweep after his Xfinity win.

This is the first trial of the series’ new package at a mile-long track. The additional 750 horsepower combined with more downforce has created more speed, but it has also made passing difficult and that could mean restarts are crucial.

Seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson is among those starting midway through the field, while Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell are near the back after their qualifying fight Friday.

___

More AP IndyCar coverage: https://apnews.com/IndyCar

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







The Latest: Kyle Busch wins Stage 2 at ISM Raceway
AP sources: Jets agree on deal to acquire Raiders’ Osemele
Winning documentary portrays Israeli human rights lawyer
Winning documentary portrays Israeli human rights lawyer
Bradley rallies big, beats Northern Iowa for MVC title
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×