The Latest: Lawsuit takes aim at HBO’s Jackson documentary

FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2019, file photo Brenda Jenkyns, left, and Catherine Van Tighem who drove from Calgary, Canada stand with signs outside of the premiere of the "Leaving Neverland" Michael Jackson documentary film at the Egyptian Theatre on Main Street during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Jackson accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck say that the Sundance Film Festival is first time they've ever felt public support for their allegations the King of Pop molested them. The documentary which premiered at the festival in January, and will air on HBO in two parts on March 3 and 4, chronicles how their lives intersected with Jackson's. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 12:29pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a documentary featuring two men who accuse Michael Jackson of molesting them as boys (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The estate of Michael Jackson is suing HBO over a documentary about two men who accuse the late pop superstar of molesting them when they were boys.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleges that by co-producing and airing “Leaving Neverland,” as HBO intends to do next month, the cable channel is violating a 1992 contract for showing a Jackson concert in which it agreed not to disparage the singer.

The suit states that the contract covered future disparagement of Jackson, and that the film alleges Jackson molested children on the “Dangerous” tour that the concert footage came from. It asks the court to order arbitration, and says damages could exceed $100 million.

HBO did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit, but the channel has consistently defended the documentary in the face of complaints from the estate.

11:30 p.m.

Michael Jackson accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck say that the Sundance Film Festival is first time they’ve ever felt public support for their allegations the King of Pop molested them.

The documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which premiered at the festival last month and will air on HBO in two parts on March 3 and 4, chronicles how their lives intersected with Jackson’s. The film was met with a standing ovation at Sundance , but has been treated with disbelief and even threats from Jackson’s fans.

The singer’s estate has condemned the documentary and called the men’s credibility into question.

Both accusers came forward with allegations of sexual abuse after Jackson’s death in 2009 and after they had told officials otherwise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

