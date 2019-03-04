SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

The Latest: Mrs. Trump visits Microsoft as part of ‘Be Best’

First lady Melania Trump, right, participates in a discussion with Microsoft president Brad Smith at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Wash., Monday, March 4, 2019, during a two-day, three-state swing to promote her Be Best campaign. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 4:25pm
Modified March 4, 2019 at 4:31pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — The Latest on Melania Trump’s three-state tour to promote “Be Best” (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

A Microsoft Corp. employee showed Melania Trump how he uses technology to limit his teenagers’ screen time and control the websites they can access and who can see what they’re doing online.

The first lady was in Redmond, Washington, on Monday to get a briefing on programs and apps designed to teach kids how to stay safe online and about technology to help children with disabilities.

It was the second stop on her three-state overnight trip to spotlight the themes of her “Be Best” campaign: child well-being, online safety and bullying prevention, and opioid abuse.

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Turns on Her Party After Rogue Dems Defy Pelosi on Gun Measure

Mrs. Trump also watched a demonstration of a Microsoft Xbox adaptive controller shown to her by an employee with limited mobility as a result of a stroke and subsequent car crash.

___

2:30 p.m.

Melania Trump gave a second-grader a pep talk about homework as she toured an Oklahoma elementary school to open a three-state tour highlighting her “Be Best” initiative.

As she talked up the value of teamwork, the second-grader at Dove School of Discovery in Tulsa appeared to give her an earful about homework. Mrs. Trump suggested the girl spend an hour on homework “so you’re prepared for the next day.”

The first lady’s school visit was the first stop on an overnight trip to spotlight the “Be Best” themes of child well-being, online safety and bullying prevention, and opioid abuse.

From Oklahoma, Mrs. Trump headed for Microsoft Corp. in Redmond, Washington. She was to be briefed on programs and apps designed to teach kids how to stay safe online and about technology to help children with disabilities.

___

9:35 a.m.

Melania Trump is in Oklahoma to open a three-state tour to highlight all three components of her “Be Best” childhood initiative.

The first lady on Monday is visiting the Dove School of Discovery, a Tulsa elementary school that the White House says incorporates character education in its curriculum. She’ll visit a Seattle-area tech company later Monday to learn about programs and apps designed to teach children how to be safe online, and about technology to help children with disabilities.

Mrs. Trump concludes the tour Tuesday in Las Vegas by participating in a town hall on the opioid crisis.

It’s her first solo domestic overnight trip in her official capacity.

Last May, the first lady launched “Be Best” to focus on child well-being, online safety and bullying prevention, and opioid abuse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Plan to protect Colorado River still isn’t done. Now what?
The Latest: Mrs. Trump visits Microsoft as part of ‘Be Best’
Trump’s campus speech proposal follows wave of complaints
Mnuchin announces halt in payments into 2 retirement funds
Parents of dead West Point cadet retrieve his sperm
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×