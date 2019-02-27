The Latest: Pell’s bail revoked, sentencing set for March 13

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the sentencing hearing for Cardinal George Pell (all times local):

2 p.m.

A judge has revoked Cardinal George Pell’s bail and said he would announce the disgraced cleric’s sentence on March 13.

The bail revocation means the most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex abuse will be jailed while waiting to learn his sentence for molesting two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral two decades ago.

Victorian state County Court Chief Judge Peter Kidd said Pell was guilty of a breach of trust with an element of brutality and had had a sense of impunity. He said, “I see this as callus, brazen offending — blatant.”

The 77-year-old former Vatican economy minister showed no expression as he walked from the dock with a cane escorted by three court security officers and a prison guard.

A jury unanimously convicted Pell in December but the verdict was suppressed until Tuesday.

10 a.m.

The most senior Catholic cleric ever convicted of child sex abuse faces his first night in custody following a sentencing hearing for molesting two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral two decades ago.

Victoria state County Court jury unanimously convicted Cardinal George Pell in December of abusing two 13-year-olds in a rear room of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in 1996.

But unusually, Pell wasn’t taken into custody immediately because he had surgery scheduled in Sydney to have both knees replaced.

Pell’s sentencing hearing is set for Wednesday.

Pell could face 50 years in prison. His convictions were suppressed by a court order until Tuesday.

Pell’s lawyers lodged an appeal and will apply for bail in the Court of Appeal later Wednesday. No date has been set for an appeal hearing.

