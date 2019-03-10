SECTIONS
The Latest: Plane with Algerian leader takes off from Geneva

FILE - In this May 4, 2017 file photo, Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika prepares to vote in Algiers. Algeria, a gas-rich African giant and crucial western ally nearly brought to its knees in the 1990s by a bloody Islamist insurgency, is at a new turning point, this time led by citizens young and old peacefully protesting a bid for a fifth term by ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. (AP Photo/Sidali Djarboub, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 8:11am
Modified March 10, 2019 at 8:28am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The Latest on Algeria’s president (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

An Algerian government plane believed to be carrying President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has taken off from Geneva airport after about two weeks of medical treatment in Switzerland.

Bouteflika is believed to be returning home to Algeria, where massive demonstrations against his rule have taken place over the past few weeks.

The 82-year-old Bouteflika suffered a stroke in 2013 and he is seeking a fifth term in an April election, a move that has angered many Algerians.

The plane, which was hidden from view in a hangar, taxied onto the runway at Geneva airport as a rainbow came into view over the airport.

___

2:20 p.m.

The top Algerian party backing beleaguered President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, has broken its silence over massive demonstrations demanding the end of the regime, saying it’s ready to work with all parties to end the crisis.

The National Liberation Front, or FLN, said in a statement Sunday that it wants to find a way out of the crisis “with the least cost to the country.”

In a sign that powers-that-be may be ready for concessions, the statement praised the protest movement as a source of national pride.

Peaceful marches began Feb. 22. Calls for a general strike on Sunday were being heeded by many, with shops on major avenues in Algiers closed.

The 82-year-old Bouteflika suffered a stroke in 2013 and has been in a Geneva hospital for two weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
