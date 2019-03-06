SECTIONS
The Latest: Search for missing European climbers called off

Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan shows pictures of two missing climbers, Briton Tom Ballard, right, and Italian Daniele Nardi in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 4, 2019. Pakistani military helicopters took off Monday with four Spanish rescuers to search for a missing pair of European climbers on Nanga Parbat, the world's ninth highest mountain. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Latest on the missing European climbers in Pakistan (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

A Pakistani mountaineering official says a Spanish-Pakistani rescue team has called off the search for European climbers who went missing over a week ago on the world’s ninth-highest mountain.

Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, says the search team decided to end its efforts after another unsuccessful day on Wednesday. He says it’s a very painful decision to make.

Italian Daniele Nardi and Briton Tom Ballard went missing over a week ago on Pakistan’s Nanga Parbat, known as “Killer Mountain.”

Haidri says the rescuers, Pakistan’s military and the climbers’ families and friends did everything possible to find them but that “this search has been called off.”

2 p.m.

A Pakistani mountaineering official says another day of searching for a pair of European climbers who went missing on the world’s ninth-highest mountain has produced no results, with the risk of avalanches making the mission increasingly dangerous.

Karrar Haidri, the secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, spoke as hopes faded further on Wednesday for finding Italian Daniele Nardi and Briton Tom Ballard, missing for over a week on Nanga Parbat, known as “Killer Mountain.”

Haidri says the search-and-rescue team used a drone extensively on Tuesday but “unfortunately, no sign of the climbers was found”.

He says he’s looking for a miracle and that hope still runs high among the climbers’ friends and families. Haidri added that the search for the pair, which began last week, will continue on Thursday.

