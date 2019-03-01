SECTIONS
The Latest: Siege in Somali capital ends, attackers killed

Somalis walk near a destroyed building after a car bomb in Mogadishu, Somalia, Thursday Feb. 28, 2019. At least four people were killed in a powerful explosion late Thursday in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, police said, in an attack that Islamic extremists said was an attempt to bomb a hotel. Militants detonated a car bomb near the residence of Judge Abshir Omar, and security forces stationed outside the house fought off gunmen who tried to force their way into Omar’s house, police officer Mohamed Hussein told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 8:26am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 8:37am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on extremist attack in Somalia’s capital (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Police in Somalia’s capital say a nearly day-long siege in the heart of Mogadishu has ended with all of the al-Shabab extremist attackers killed.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says an operation to clear the buildings has begun and bodies have been found.

The attack began with a pair of car bombs in a popular area of Mogadishu where Somalis were relaxing at restaurants and hotels. The extremists then holed up inside buildings while security forces worked to rescue trapped civilians.

At least 24 people have been killed, with more than 50 people wounded.

___

9:30 a.m.

Police say the death toll from a car bombing near a hotel in Somalia’s capital and ongoing clashes between security forces and gunmen has risen to 18.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said at least 40 others were injured in the attack Thursday near a hotel and a judge’s residence on a busy street in Mogadishu.

He said early Friday that security forces were still fighting to neutralize some militants holed up inside a building close to Maka Almukarramah hotel, which the Islamic extremist group al-Shabab said had been the target.

He said the death toll could rise as many of the wounded are being treated in hospitals.

Al-Shabab has targeted the Maka Almukarramah hotel, which is frequently patronized by government officials, multiple times in the past.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

