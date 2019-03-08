SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

The Latest: Trump calls House resolution ‘disgraceful’

President Donald Trump talks with reporters outside the White House before traveling to Alabama to visit areas affected by the deadly tornadoes, Friday, March 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 8:31am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Rep. lIhan Omar and a House resolution condemning anti-Semitism and other bigotry (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump has branded as “disgraceful” the resolution passed after Democratic Rep. lIhan Omar’s comments suggesting House supporters of Israel have dual allegiances.

The House on Thursday passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and other bigotry.

Democrats wrestled for days about whether or how to punish Omar, a freshman from Minnesota who’s one of two Muslim women in Congress. They argued over whether Omar should be singled out, what other types of bias should be decried in the text and whether the party would tolerate dissenting views on Israel.

TRENDING: AOC ‘Could Be Facing Jail Time’ After PAC Revelations, Expert Says

Before leaving to survey tornado damage in Alabama, Trump told reporters Friday the Democrats have become an “anti-Israel” and “anti-Jewish” party.

Omar has praised the vote as condemning “anti-Muslim bigotry.”

Some Democrats complain Omar’s comments on Israel ignited this debate but Trump’s racially charged rhetoric has led to no similar congressional action.

___

12:45 a.m.

The House has passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and other bigotry. Democrats are trying to push past a dispute that has overwhelmed their agenda and exposed fault lines that could shadow them through next year’s elections.

The one-sided 407-23 vote belied the emotional infighting over how to respond to freshman Rep. lIhan Omar’s recent comments suggesting House supporters of Israel have dual allegiances. For days, Democrats wrestled with whether or how to punish the Minnesota lawmaker, arguing over whether Omar, one of two Muslim women in Congress, should be singled out, what other types of bias should be decried in the text and whether the party would tolerate dissenting views on Israel.

Republicans generally joined in the favorable vote, though nearly two-dozen opposed the measure, one calling it a “sham.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







The Latest: Trump calls House resolution ‘disgraceful’
Warren says tech giants have ‘too much power,’ need breakup
Some in House GOP broke with party on Omar resolution
US stocks sink following surprisingly weak jobs report
Italy government fraying over high-speed rail dispute
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×