SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

The Latest: Trump disappointed by NKorean missile reports

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 12:46pm
Modified March 7, 2019 at 12:49pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on reports of recent activity at missile and rocket sites in North Korea (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s disappointed about reports of recent activity at missile and rocket sites in North Korea.

During a White House meeting Thursday with the prime minister of the Czech Republic, Trump was asked if he was disappointed about new activity detected at a research center where the North is believed to build long-range missiles.

Trump says he is “a little disappointed.”

TRENDING: AOC Was Invited To Debate Climate Skeptics, but She Never Showed up

A South Korean defense spokeswoman says the U.S. and South Korea are sharing intelligence about the activity at a missile research center on the outskirts of Pyongyang and at a separate long-range rocket site.

Trump also seemed to indicate that U.S. negotiations with the North Koreans could be long term.

Without elaborating, Trump said: “We’ll let you know in about a year.”

___

8 a.m.

Satellite photos are showing new activity at a North Korean launch site, and that’s raising doubts that Kim Jong Un will ever give up his nuclear weapons efforts. Yet talks with the U.S. are continuing, and President Donald Trump is still hoping for an agreement.

The president said Wednesday his relationship with the North Korean leader remains “good,” even though Trump walked away from their high-profile summit in Vietnam last week. Trump said then that the North’s concessions on its nuclear program weren’t enough to warrant sanctions relief. And he said Wednesday he’d be “very disappointed” if reports prove true that Kim is rebuilding a launch site after promising in Vietnam to extend his ban on nuclear and rocket tests.

But meetings continue, and Trump said, “we’ll see what happens.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







After making millions, R. Kelly could be left with nothing
Utah teacher forces student to wash off Ash Wednesday cross
Chimps varied “culture” matters for conservation, study says
Lady Vols edge LSU 69-66 in SEC to keep NCAA hopes alive
24 senators ask Trump to protect Venezuelans in US
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×