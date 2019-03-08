SECTIONS
The Latest: Trump says he feels ‘very badly’ for Manafort

President Donald Trump talks with reporters outside the White House before traveling to Alabama to visit areas affected by the deadly tornadoes, Friday, March 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 8:32am
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The Latest on Paul Manafort’s sentencing for tax and bank fraud (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he feels “very badly” for Paul Manafort.

Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge to nearly four years in prison for tax and bank fraud related to his work advising Ukrainian politicians. The charges were unrelated to his work on Trump’s campaign or the focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump repeated Friday as he departed the White House to survey tornado damage in Alabama that Manafort’s case “had nothing to do with Russia.”

Trump says it’s been a “very, very tough time” for Manafort.

The 69-year-old Manafort faces additional sentencing next week in a separate case in which he has pleaded guilty to charges related to illegal lobbying.

__

2:28 a.m.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for tax and bank fraud related to his work advising Ukrainian politicians, much less than what was called for under sentencing guidelines.

Manafort, sitting in a wheelchair, had no visible reaction as he heard the 47-month sentence. While that was the longest sentence to date to come from special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, it could have been much worse for Manafort. Sentencing guidelines called for a 20-year-term, effectively a lifetime sentence for the 69-year-old.

Manafort has been jailed since June, so he will receive credit for the nine months he has already served. He still faces the possibility of additional time from his sentencing in a separate case in the District of Columbia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

