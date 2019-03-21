SECTIONS
The Latest: Trump says Israel sovereign over Golan Heights

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signs a guest book during a visit together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman to the Western Wall Tunnels in Jerusalem's Old City, Thursday, March 21, 2019. (Jim Young/Pool Image via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 21, 2019 at 10:07am
Modified March 21, 2019 at 10:31am
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on the United States and Israel (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

Israel’s leader has thanked President Donald Trump for “boldly” recognizing Israel’s control over the Golan Heights.

Israel captured the Golan, a strategic plateau overlooking northern Israel, from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed the area in 1981. 

The international community considers the Golan to be occupied territory, and Syria has demanded its return as a condition for any future peace agreement.

After an eight-year civil war, peace talks with Israel are unlikely anytime soon. Throughout the war, Israel has carried out scores of airstrikes in Syria to prevent Iran from establishing a permanent military presence there.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted: “At a time when Iran seeks to use Syria as a platform to destroy Israel, President Trump boldly recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.” He added: “Thank you President Trump!”

___

7 p.m.

President Donald Trump says that it’s time to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

In a tweet Thursday, Trump said that after 52 years, it’s important for the United States for fully recognize Israel’s control over what he says is an area of “critical strategic and security importance to Israel” and stability in the region.

Trump’s tweet came as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Jerusalem. Reporters asked Pompeo about the issue, but he declined to answer.

The Israeli prime minister has accused Iran of attempting to set up a terrorist network to target Israel from the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967. He has used the incident to repeat his goal of international recognition for Israel’s claim on the area.

__

2 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to make an unprecedented visit to Jerusalem’s Western Wall with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the highest-level American official to tour the holy site with Israel’s leader.

Pompeo says he thinks it’s important and symbolic to visit the wall with the Israeli leader Thursday as a show of U.S. support for Israel.

Senior U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump and numerous predecessors, have visited the wall in the past but never with an Israeli leader.

Since Israel captured east Jerusalem and the Old City in 1967, U.S. officials have avoided appearances at the Western Wall with Israeli leaders to avoid the appearance of recognizing Israel’s control over the city’s most sensitive holy sites. But that policy has been upended by the Trump administration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
