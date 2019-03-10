SECTIONS
The Latest: Trump to seek another $8.6 billion for wall

In this March 6, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The federal budget deficit is ballooning on Trump’s watch and few in Washington seem to care. And the political dynamics that enabled bipartisan deficit-cutting deals decades ago has disappeared. That’s the reality that will greet Trump’s latest budget, which probably will promptly be shelved after it’s received by Congress on Monday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 1:30pm
Modified March 10, 2019 at 1:52pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s budget proposal for the 2020 budget. (all times local):

___

4:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump will be seeking $8.6 billion in his new budget to build the U.S.-Mexico border wall, setting up another showdown with lawmakers who have resisted giving him more money for his signature campaign promise.

The request would more than double the $8.1 billion that could be available to the president after he declared a national emergency at the border to circumvent Congress once lawmakers refused his funding demands. That standoff led to a 35-day partial government shutdown, the longest in U.S. history.

Two administration officials on Sunday confirmed that the request was part of Trump’s spending blueprint for the 2020 budget year that begins Oct. 1. That document sets the stage for negotiations ahead.

It also proposes boosting defense spending to $750 billion while reducing nondefense accounts by 5 percent, with cuts recommended to safety-net programs used by many Americans.

___

10:13 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s top economist is brushing off concerns about rising budget deficits and slowing economic growth in advance of the release of the president’s 2020 budget.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says Trump’s budget “points a steady glide path” toward lower federal spending and federal borrowing as a share of the nation’s economy. The budget proposal will be released on Monday

Kudlow says “there’s no reason to obsess” about the budget deficit, even as it approaches $1 trillion, as long as it remains below 5 percent of the overall economy.

He says the budget will contain a proposed 5 percent across-the-board reduction in domestic spending.

Kudlow tells Fox News Sunday he’s confident that economic growth will top 3 percent in 2019 and beyond. Others have predicted lower growth.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

