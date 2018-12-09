The Latest: UN migration meeting head slams ‘misinformation’

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MARRAKECH, Morocco (AP) — The Latest on migration issues (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

The leader of a U.N. migration conference that has been snubbed by the Trump administration and at least seven other governments has lashed out at “misinformation” about an agreement on migration backed by about 150 countries.

Louise Arbour says she expects the Global Compact for Migration to “stand the test of time.” She defended the economic and humanitarian upsides of legal, safe migration and the contributions of around 258 million migrants worldwide today.

She told reporters: “It creates no right to migrate. It places no imposition on states … It is not legally binding.”

TRENDING: Trump’s Energy Regulator Pick Narrowly Wins Confirmation After Manchin Flip-Flops

At least 100 ministers or government leaders are expected for the two-day conference opening Monday in Marrakech, Morocco, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Arbour said Australia, Austria, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Poland and the U.S. have “pulled out.”

___

10:35 a.m.

As Morocco prepares to host the signing of a landmark global migration agreement, hundreds of migrants are languishing in a Casablanca camp rife with hunger, misery and unsanitary conditions.

These sub-Saharan Africans who dream of going to Europe are a symbol of the problems world dignitaries are trying to address with the U.N.’s first migration compact being finalized at a conference in Marrakech on Monday and Tuesday.

Rising numbers of migrants live in the makeshift camp on a soccer field near a busy Casablanca bus station. Scant food, lack of heat, no sanitation, lice and respiratory infections are the main worries at the Oulad Ziane camp.

Morocco is a major source of Europe’s migrants but is also a transit country and magnet for other Africans fleeing poverty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.