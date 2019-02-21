SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

The Latest: Venezuela’s Maduro closes Brazil border

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during an interview at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela. Maduro said Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, that 300 metric tons of high-cost medicines and aid was on its way from Russia.“We’re not beggars,” said Maduro. He insisted that Venezuela would pay for the aid and that it was coordinated with the support of United Nations’ agencies. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 10:19am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro is ordering the border with Brazil closed as opposition leaders plan to bring in foreign humanitarian aid from neighboring nations.

Maduro said on state television Thursday he’s also considering a closure of Venezuela’s border with Colombia.

Opposition leaders say they plan to mount caravans to bring aid into Venezuela from Colombia and Brazil. Maduro says the aid meant to undermine and overthrow him and says Venezuela needs no such shipments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







The Latest: Venezuela’s Maduro closes Brazil border
Coast Guard officer accused of making hit list of Democrats
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro orders border with Brazil closed amid political turmoil
Nebraska deputy charged with sex assault linked to 5 others
Lawyer: Ex-FBI official McCabe still facing investigation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×