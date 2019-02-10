The Latest: Vonn’s last race shortened due to weather

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ARE, Sweden (AP) — The Latest on the Alpine skiing world championships (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Fog and wind have forced organizers to shorten the women’s downhill course.

The start has been moved down to the second reserve start.

A shorter course should favor Lindsey Vonn in the last race of her career.

With fewer gates to navigate, she won’t have to put as much strain on both of her surgically repaired knees.

___

10:21 a.m.

After heavy early-morning snowfall, the skies have cleared for Lindsey Vonn’s final race.

Vonn is retiring after the downhill at the world championships Sunday.

The race is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. (1130 GMT) with Vonn starting third in a field of 37 skiers.

Battling pain in both of her surgically repaired knees, the 34-year-old Vonn recently moved up her retirement date. She then crashed in Tuesday’s super-G and will race for the last time with a black eye and bruised rib.

Vonn goes out as the most successful female skier of all time with 82 World Cup wins.

___

