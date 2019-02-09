The Latest: Warren officially kicks off bid for White House

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — The Latest on Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the 2020 election (all times local):

12:03 p.m.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has made her presidential candidacy official, kicking off her bid for the White House at a rally in the working-class town of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Democrat joins a crowded field in her party’s primary. She hopes that her call to fight back against a “rigged system” will resonate as she battles at least five fellow senators for the nomination and chance to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

Warren has spent the past decade in the national spotlight, first emerging as a consumer activist during the financial crisis.

12:45 a.m.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was the first high-profile Democrat to signal interest in running for the White House in 2020, but it’s now a crowded field.

She’s banking on a populist call to fight economic inequality, which she hopes will distinguish her and help her move past the controversy surrounding her past claims to Native American heritage.

She later led the congressional panel that oversaw the 2008 financial industry bailout.

After Republicans blocked her from running the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an agency she helped create, she ran for the Senate in 2012 and unseated a GOP incumbent.

She has $11 million left over from her commanding 2018 Senate re-election victory that can be used on her presidential run.

