The Latest: Wife says French husband in IS died of wounds

A member of U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) watches a wounded man climb off of a truck after being evacuated out of the last territory held by Islamic State militants, outside Baghouz, Syria, Monday, March 4, 2019. Hundreds of people including IS fighters evacuated their last foothold in eastern Syria hours after U.S.-backed Syrian fighters said they were forced to slow their advance because the extremists are using civilians as human shields.(AP Photo/Andrea Rosa)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 6:12am
Modified March 5, 2019 at 6:19am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

OUTSIDE BAGHOUZ, Syria (AP) — The Latest on developments in Syria with the push on the last patch of territory held by the Islamic State group (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

The wife of a French militant who had joined the Islamic State group says her husband, Jean-Michel Clain, has died of his wounds in Syria.

The woman, who only identified herself as Dorothee, said on Tuesday that she does not want to go back to France and wants “France to leave me alone.”

She spoke to The Associated Press at a screening area after leaving the village of Baghouz, the last sliver of land still in the hands of IS militants.

The 38-year-old woman describes the situation in Baghouz as a “horror film.”

She says her husband joined IS along with his older brother, Fabien Clain, one of Europe’s most-wanted members of the extremist group. Fabien Clain was killed in a strike by the U.S.-led military coalition in Syria in February.

Dorothee says her husband was also wounded in the same airstrike and died of his wounds two days ago.

___

11 a.m.

A spokesman for the U.S.-backed Syrian forces fighting the Islamic State group says thousands of people, including militants, have left the last area held by the extremists in Syria.

Mustafa Bali tweeted that about 3,000 came out of the village of Baghouz in eastern Syria on Monday through a humanitarian corridor established by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces for those who want to leave or surrender.

Bali says among those who left was a large number of IS fighters who “surrendered to our forces.”

The evacuations came as the U.S. backed forces slowed down their latest push on Baghouz, which resumed last week, to allow civilians to leave the tiny enclave.

It’s unclear how many IS militants and civilians remain inside, but the number is likely in the hundreds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

