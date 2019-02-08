SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

‘This Is Us’ star Milo Ventimiglia being honored at Harvard

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018 file photo, Milo Ventimiglia arrives at a season three premiere screening of "This Is Us" in Los Angeles. Ventimiglia is being honored as Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Friday, Feb. 8. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published at 4:30am
Modified February 8, 2019 at 4:37am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — “This Is Us” actor Milo Ventimiglia is being honored as Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

America’s oldest theatrical organization says Ventimiglia was selected because he has made “significant impressions on television and film.” He stars as Jack Pearson in the award-winning hit TV drama.

The Emmy-nominated actor will receive his pudding pot Friday night at a celebratory roast at Harvard.

Ventimiglia will then attend the opening night of Hasty Pudding’s latest production, “France France Revolution,” its first to feature women in the cast.

Hasty Pudding has honored a Man of the Year since 1967, and previous winners include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks and Christopher Walken. Paul Rudd was honored last year.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Gets Criticized for Her SOTU ‘Prebuttal’

Bryce Dallas Howard was named Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×