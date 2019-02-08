‘This Is Us’ star Milo Ventimiglia being honored at Harvard

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — “This Is Us” actor Milo Ventimiglia is being honored as Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

America’s oldest theatrical organization says Ventimiglia was selected because he has made “significant impressions on television and film.” He stars as Jack Pearson in the award-winning hit TV drama.

The Emmy-nominated actor will receive his pudding pot Friday night at a celebratory roast at Harvard.

Ventimiglia will then attend the opening night of Hasty Pudding’s latest production, “France France Revolution,” its first to feature women in the cast.

Hasty Pudding has honored a Man of the Year since 1967, and previous winners include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks and Christopher Walken. Paul Rudd was honored last year.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Gets Criticized for Her SOTU ‘Prebuttal’

Bryce Dallas Howard was named Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.