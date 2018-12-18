Thunder pick up 5th-year option on Donovan’s contract

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder have exercised their fifth-year option on coach Billy Donovan’s contract.

The team announced the move before Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bulls, which the Thunder won 121-96.

Donovan is in his fourth season with the Thunder. He has a 169-106 record with Oklahoma City and has led the team to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons.

Donovan thanked Thunder chairman Clay Bennett and general manager Sam Presti, saying he is grateful and appreciative and that he has the chance to coach “a great group of guys.”

The Thunder are 19-10 this season, one game behind Northwest Division-leading Denver. Oklahoma City has the third-best record in the Western Conference.

TRENDING: Conservative Anti-Trump Magazine The Weekly Standard Announces Closure

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.