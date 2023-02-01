Tom Brady Announces He's Retiring 'For Good' in Emotional Video

Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement.

Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under one minute.

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady says as the message begins.

“I’m retiring. For good.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” he said.

He briefly retired after the 2021 season, but wound up coming back for one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I won’t be long-winded; you only get one super-emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year, so.

Is Tom Brady the greatest quarterback in NFL history? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever; there’s too many.

“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

He retires at age 45, the owner of numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year career.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.