NFL quarterback Tom Brady
NFL quarterback Tom Brady, a cast member and producer of "80 for Brady," poses at the premiere of the film Tuesday at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello / AP)

Tom Brady Announces He's Retiring 'For Good' in Emotional Video

 By The Associated Press  February 1, 2023 at 6:32am
Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement.

Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under one minute.

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady says as the message begins.

“I’m retiring. For good.”

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” he said.

He briefly retired after the 2021 season, but wound up coming back for one more year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I won’t be long-winded; you only get one super-emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year, so.

Is Tom Brady the greatest quarterback in NFL history?

“I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever; there’s too many.

“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

He retires at age 45, the owner of numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year career.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
