Tom Brady's Son Reportedly Deciding Factor in Going to Buccaneers

One of the greatest runs in NFL history came to an abrupt end on Tuesday.

After playing 20 seasons and winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady announced he would be leaving the team.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” the future Hall of Famer wrote in a tweet.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

On Friday, Brady signed a contract reportedly worth $30 million per year to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do,” he said in an Instagram post.

Despite the seemingly amicable split, many Patriots fans were left scratching their heads as to why Brady had chosen to leave for Florida.

According to a Page Six report, while there was likely a litany of reasons, there was a deciding factor in Brady’s decision — his son, Jack.

Brady’s 12-year-old son currently lives with the superstar’s ex-girlfriend, Hollywood actress Bridget Moynahan, in New York City.

“A lot of [the reason for his choice] had to do with proximity to New York,” a source told Page Six. “Jack lives in New York and [Brady] wants to be close to his son.”

The 42-year-old NFL player was reportedly also considering the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, because of Tampa Bay’s closer proximity to New York, the Buccaneers became Brady’s preferred destination.

While Tampa Bay is on the other end of the East Coast, the multimillionaire will be able to fly out to see his son on a much more regular schedule than if he had landed with a West Coast team.

Finishing third in the NFC South last season, the Buccaneers will be very glad to have a player many consider one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time.

In February, oddsmakers had given the Bucs a gloomy over/under of 7.5 wins for the 2020 season.

After Brady’s decision, the future is now much brighter for the Tampa Bay team.

There is some trepidation concerning the all-time great, however. Brady’s age showed signs of catching up to him last year, and by the start of the season he will be 43.

Last season, Brady ranked 14th in the NFL.com QB Index for the season.

While his stock might be sliding, however, Brady is still better than most at his position.

He is now following in the footsteps of other NFL legends who moved on to new teams at the tail end of their careers to varying degrees of success, including Peyton Manning, Emmitt Smith, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Johnny Unitas.

The Bucs still have their work cut out for them. However, as long as Brady doesn’t fall off a cliff due to age and the rest of the team stays healthy, they should be set up for success in the coming season.

A middling Tampa Bay team is now poised to make some noise in the NFC South. Very few could have seen this move coming.

