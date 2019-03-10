SECTIONS
Top Algeria party seeks end of crisis on regime change calls

Algerians gather for a demonstration in Algiers, Friday, March 8, 2019. A festive crowd of thousands of protesters marched through central Algiers to protest President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's hold on power. The protesters are challenging Bouteflika's fitness to run for a fifth term in next month's election.(AP Photo/Toufik Doudou)

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 6:21am
Modified March 10, 2019 at 6:25am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The top Algerian party backing beleaguered President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, has broken its silence over massive demonstrations demanding the end of the regime, saying it’s ready to work with all parties to end the crisis.

The National Liberation Front, or FLN, said in a statement Sunday that it wants to find a way out of the crisis “with the least cost to the country.”

In a sign that powers-that-be may be ready for concessions, the statement praised the protest movement as a source of national pride.

Peaceful marches began Feb. 22. Calls for a general strike on Sunday were being heeded by many, with shops on major avenues in Algiers closed.

The 82-year-old Bouteflika suffered a stroke in 2013 and has been in a Geneva hospital for two weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

