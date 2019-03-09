SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Tottenham’s grip on top-4 spot loosens with another EPL loss

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, left, and Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Saturday March 9, 2019. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 10:16am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s grip on a top-four place in the Premier League is suddenly under threat after falling to another loss on Saturday, while the fight to avoid the final relegation spot tightened as well.

Southampton’s 2-1 comeback win over Tottenham extended Spurs’ winless streak in the competition to four games and left both ends of the table looking more unpredictable.

Tottenham is now just three points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United ahead of its game at Arsenal on Sunday, with the Gunners just a further point back. Sixth-placed Chelsea, meanwhile, is five points behind Spurs with two games in hand — meaning Tottenham’s hold on a Champions League spot is in real peril after three losses and one draw in its last four matches.

James Ward-Prowse scored the winner for Southampton with a free kick in the 81st minute to keep Southampton two points ahead of 18th-placed Cardiff, which also earned a crucial 2-0 home victory over West Ham.

Newcastle also rallied from two goals down to beat Everton 3-2, while Brighton beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in the early game — results that mean that Newcastle in 13th is only six points ahead of Cardiff in 18th, the final relegation spot.

TRENDING: Conservatives Band Together Against Dems’ Election Bill, Call It ‘The Ultimate Fantasy of the Left’

Fulham and Huddersfield both look doomed, though, after losing again. Last-placed Huddersfield lost 2-0 at home against Bournemouth and is now 16 points from safety with eight games to go, while Fulham remained just three points ahead in 19th after losing 3-1 at Leicester.

Later, leader Manchester City had a chance to go provisionally four points clear of Liverpool with a win over Watford.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Tottenham’s grip on top-4 spot loosens with another EPL loss
Suarez, McDowell called to NASCAR hauler after fight
Pot-litics: 2020 Democrats line up behind legalization
Michigan man receives congratulatory telegram 50 years later
Germany: Merkel successor backs Macron’s EU call
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×