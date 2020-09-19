Login
'Tragedy of Epic Proportions': 2 Dead, 14 Wounded in Shooting at Backyard Party

Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Sept. 19, 2020, in Rochester, New York.WHAM via APPolice respond to the scene of a shooting on Sept. 19, 2020, in Rochester, New York. (WHAM via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published September 19, 2020 at 2:32am
Gunfire at a backyard party killed two people and wounded 14 others early Saturday in Rochester, New York.

As many as 100 people were at the gathering when the shooting started just before 12:30 a.m., Acting Police Chief Mark Simmons told reporters.

Police were still trying to piece together who opened fire and why. Simmons said it was too early to say whether more than one person was shooting or whom the intended targets may have been.

“It sounded like somebody was trying to go to war,” neighborhood resident Asa Adams told Spectrum News.

A man and woman, estimated to be in their late teens or early 20s, were killed, Simmons said. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Breaking: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87

The 14 wounded by gunfire were not believed to have life-threatening injuries. They were all between the ages of 17 and 23, police tweeted Saturday morning.

The acting chief said no suspects were in custody.

“This is truly a tragedy of epic proportions,” Simmons said in a news conference held near the home.

“I mean 16 victims is unheard of, and for our community, who’s right now going through so much, to have to be dealt with this tragedy, needlessly, for people who decide to act in a violent manner is unfortunate and shameful.”

Simmons expressed frustration that someone had held a party, apparently in defiance of a state ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is yet another tragedy where individuals are having these illegal, unsanctioned house parties taking place in these properties, which — number one — is not safe because of COVID, because of the conditions,” Simmons said.

“And then you add in alcohol and violence and it just becomes a recipe for disaster.”

Father Gets 30 Years for Hiding Body of 5-Year-Old Son Slain by Mother

Officers responding to calls of shots fired found “approximately 100 people” running from the scene, Simmons said.

Before the call, police were not aware of the party and had received no complaints about noise, he said.

The wounded were being treated at local hospitals. Two more people were hurt while fleeing, the Major Crimes Unit said in a tweet.

Despite the lack of arrests, Simmons said there was no reason to believe the neighborhood was unsafe.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren issued a statement asking for “prayers and support for all involved.”

“I’m begging everyone to remain calm and exercise deep restraint as RPD investigates what happened here and seeks those responsible,” she said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







