Gunfire at a backyard party killed two people and wounded 14 others early Saturday in Rochester, New York.

As many as 100 people were at the gathering when the shooting started just before 12:30 a.m., Acting Police Chief Mark Simmons told reporters.

Police were still trying to piece together who opened fire and why. Simmons said it was too early to say whether more than one person was shooting or whom the intended targets may have been.

“It sounded like somebody was trying to go to war,” neighborhood resident Asa Adams told Spectrum News.

A man and woman, estimated to be in their late teens or early 20s, were killed, Simmons said. Their names weren’t immediately released.

The 14 wounded by gunfire were not believed to have life-threatening injuries. They were all between the ages of 17 and 23, police tweeted Saturday morning.

All 14 surviving victims in the mass shooting on Pennsylvania Ave. were between the ages of 17 & 23. All are expected to survive. Please email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov with any information @RPD_MCU — RPD Major Crimes Unit (@RPD_MCU) September 19, 2020

The acting chief said no suspects were in custody.

“This is truly a tragedy of epic proportions,” Simmons said in a news conference held near the home.

“I mean 16 victims is unheard of, and for our community, who’s right now going through so much, to have to be dealt with this tragedy, needlessly, for people who decide to act in a violent manner is unfortunate and shameful.”

Simmons expressed frustration that someone had held a party, apparently in defiance of a state ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is yet another tragedy where individuals are having these illegal, unsanctioned house parties taking place in these properties, which — number one — is not safe because of COVID, because of the conditions,” Simmons said.

“And then you add in alcohol and violence and it just becomes a recipe for disaster.”

Officers responding to calls of shots fired found “approximately 100 people” running from the scene, Simmons said.

Before the call, police were not aware of the party and had received no complaints about noise, he said.

The wounded were being treated at local hospitals. Two more people were hurt while fleeing, the Major Crimes Unit said in a tweet.

Despite the lack of arrests, Simmons said there was no reason to believe the neighborhood was unsafe.

At about 1230 am 16 people were shot while outside @ a house party on Pennsylvania Ave. 2 victims suffered fatal wounds. In addition to the 16 shot, 2 suffered injuries while attempting to flee the gunfire. — RPD Major Crimes Unit (@RPD_MCU) September 19, 2020

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren issued a statement asking for “prayers and support for all involved.”

“I’m begging everyone to remain calm and exercise deep restraint as RPD investigates what happened here and seeks those responsible,” she said.

