Train crash on test run on Istanbul suburban route injures 2

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish media says two people were injured after a train hit a construction vehicle on an Istanbul suburban route.

The official Anadolu news agency said the crash on Saturday happened on a test run on the route near Istanbul’s international airport. The train crashed into a vehicle laying out the power line. Photographs from the scene showed the front of the electricity construction car destroyed.

The agency said that two people stuck on the train were rescued. There was no information on their conditions.

In December, a high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing nine people and injuring dozens of others.

