Parler Share
News
Janet Yellen speaking during a meeting
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a meeting with Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema at the State House in Lusaka, Zambia, Jan. 23, 2023. (Salim Dawood / AP Photo)

Treasury Secretary Announces 'Extraordinary' Step on Debt Ceiling in Bid to Buy Biden Time

 By The Associated Press  January 24, 2023 at 10:33am
Parler Share

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter Tuesday to congressional leaders saying she’s suspending the reinvestment of some federal bonds in a government workers’ savings plan — an additional “extraordinary” measure to buy time for President Joe Biden and Congress to raise the nation’s debt limit.

The government bumped up against its legal borrowing capacity last Thursday, prompting Treasury to take accounting steps regarding federal employees’ retirement and health care plans that will enable the government to stay open until roughly June.

Yellen said in the letter that as of Monday she also determined that the government “will be unable to invest fully” in the government securities portion of the thrift savings fund in the federal employees’ retirement system.

She noted that her predecessors have taken a similar action in the past, noting that by law the accounts “will be made whole once the debt limit is increased or suspended.”

But it’s an open question to how the White House and Congress find common ground on the cap imposed by Congress.

Trending:
LeBron James Ignores Reality, Says His Son Will Play for Whatever College Team He Wants: 'All I Have to Do Is Pick Up the Phone'

Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have sharp differences over how to raise the debt ceiling, setting off the possibility of the extraordinary measures being exhausted this summer and risking a government default that could wreak economic havoc.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has said the U.S. will not default, but it’s unclear how Biden can reconcile his insistence on a clean increase with McCarthy’s demand for spending cuts.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Monday’s news briefing that Biden is “happy to talk to anyone who wants to deal” with deficit reduction in a “responsible way.”

But Jean-Pierre said that deficit reduction should not be tied to whether the U.S. government pays its bills that are already being incurred.

Should the United States stop taking on new debt?

“It must be done without conditions,” Jean-Pierre said, adding, “President Biden will never — will never allow Republicans to cut benefits that our hardworking Americans have earned. This is what they have earned.”

McCarthy has yet to outline the scope or the specifics of the cuts that House Republicans would like to see, although any final plan would need to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate and receive Biden’s signature.

“Families and businesses have to live within a budget — Washington must as well,” McCarthy tweeted on Sunday.

Related:
Breaking: 'Small Number' of Classified Docs Found at Mike Pence's Home

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Treasury Secretary Announces 'Extraordinary' Step on Debt Ceiling in Bid to Buy Biden Time
Breaking: 'Small Number' of Classified Docs Found at Mike Pence's Home
San Francisco 49ers Player Arrested Days Before NFC Championship Game
Journalist Killings Jumped by a Staggering 50% in 2022: Report
Johnson and Johnson Earnings Plummet Thanks to Lackluster COVID Vaccine Sales
See more...

Conversation