Parler Share
News
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a press conference following a Senate Republican luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 28.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks during a press conference following a Senate Republican luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 28. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

McConnell Challenged for GOP Leader Role as Senator Steps Up to Bat, We 'Need Real Convictions'

 By Arjun Singh  November 15, 2022 at 1:56pm
Parler Share

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the incumbent, for his role in the upcoming leadership election, per a letter he wrote on Tuesday.

Scott’s office circulated a letter among GOP senators and senators-elect announcing his intention to run in the election, which will be held on Wednesday in the Old Senate Chamber, per Fox News.

Though the contents of the letter have not yet been released, McKinley Davis, Scott’s representative, later confirmed the plan to Axios.

Scott, a first-term senator and former governor of Florida, announced his campaign one day before the vote, yet at a time when McConnell’s leadership has been questioned by several GOP Senate colleagues.

The failure of the party to win key Senate races in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada and New Hampshire during the midterm elections has prompted skepticism of McConnell’s judgment from among his colleagues.

Trending:
It Sounds Like Democrats Are Preparing to Lose a Major Senator - Will the GOP Take Her In?

McConnell’s affiliated Super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, withdrew funding from several battleground state GOP Senate candidates at a time when they were behind Democratic challengers in the polls.

Despite one race, in Georgia, heading to a runoff in December, Democrats retained control of the chamber after flipping Pennsylvania’s Senate seat, with Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman being elected to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

Will Rick Scott beat McConnell?

Scott, as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, had been engaged in a months-long dispute with McConnell regarding the funding of Senate candidates, with McConnell having publicly criticized candidate quality in these races.

Senate nominees in battleground states were all public supporters of former President Donald Trump, with some receiving his endorsement over more moderate candidates in GOP primaries.

Scott is also one of several GOP Senators who have called for the conference’s leadership elections to be held after Georgia’s runoff.

However, McConnell and his allies, including Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the Senate GOP Conference Chairman, overruled these requests and scheduled the vote for Wednesday.

The challenge to McConnell’s leadership comes on the day that his counterpart in the House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, was unsuccessfully challenged for his leadership of the House GOP Conference by Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, a populist and ally of Trump.

Related:
Pelosi Attack Suspect Gets 1st Day in Court, Facing Up to 50 Years in Prison

Trump himself is an opponent of McConnell, having called him a “dour, sullen, unsmiling political hack” and supported his removal.

McConnell and Scott’s offices did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Arjun Singh
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




McConnell Challenged for GOP Leader Role as Senator Steps Up to Bat, We 'Need Real Convictions'
7 Days After Election Win, Abbott Declares War at Border - Deploys Troops, Arms Waterways, Brings Wall Construction Back
'Whether He Wants To Be or Not': Republican Senator Dubs New De Facto Leader of GOP
It's Official: McCarthy Challenged for House GOP Leadership Role - Not Deserving of 'My Vote'
NY Celebrated 'Bold' $15 Minimum Wage, Then Dem Policies Swiped $2 Off Value
See more...

Conversation