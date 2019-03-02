Tribes accuse Corps of withholding pipeline study records

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Tribes battling the Dakota Access oil pipeline in court are accusing the Army Corps of Engineers of withholding dozens of documents that could bolster their case that the pipeline could unfairly impact them.

Attorneys for the four Sioux tribes allege some records that are missing relate to the pipeline’s crossing beneath the Missouri River, which the Dakotas tribes rely on for drinking water, fishing and religious practices.

The tribes are asking a federal judge to order the Corps to turn over the requested documents. The Justice Department declined comment on behalf of the Corps.

The records are related to a court-ordered Corps study on the pipeline’s impacts on tribes. The Corps says it substantiated the agency’s earlier determination that the pipeline doesn’t unfairly impact minorities. The tribes are challenging that assertion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.