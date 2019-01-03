Tropical storm to bring rain, high seas to southern Thailand

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai weather authorities are warning that a tropical storm will bring heavy rains and high seas to southern Thailand and its famed beach resorts.

The Thai Meteorological Department said Tropical Storm Pabuk was moving west into the Gulf of Thailand on Thursday with maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour (40 mph). Torrential rain was possible Thursday through Saturday for Thailand’s southern provinces and islands popular with domestic and foreign tourists.

The department said waves 3 to 5 meters (yards) high were possible in the Gulf of Thailand and 2 to 3 meters high in the Andaman Sea on the west coast. It warned of strong winds and inshore surges on the gulf and said all ships should remain ashore through Saturday.

