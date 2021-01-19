Login
Trump Admin Deals Parting Blow to Venezuela with Sweeping New Sanctions

Nicolas Maduro arrives to present an annual report before the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 12, 2021.Federico Parra / AFP via Getty ImagesNicolas Maduro arrives to present an annual report before the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, on Jan. 12, 2021. (Federico Parra / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published January 19, 2021 at 10:28am
The Trump administration issued a parting shot at Venezuelan ruler Nicolás Maduro on Tuesday, announcing a round of stiff financial sanctions that target a network accused of moving oil on behalf of Maduro’s alleged frontman.

The U.S. Treasury Department hit three individuals, 14 business entities and six ships with financial measures.

They’re accused of helping the Venezuelan oil firm PDVSA, which is under Maduro’s control, to evade earlier U.S. sanctions.

Trump, who leaves the White House on Wednesday, has led an international coalition over the last two years in exerting increasing pressure on Maduro to end what U.S. officials say is an illegitimate hold on power.

The White House recognizes Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the nation’s legitimate leader, blaming Maduro for Venezuela’s economic and political ruin.

“The United States remains committed to targeting those enabling the Maduro regime’s abuse of Venezuela’s natural resources,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in a statement.

The fresh sanctions target people and businesses linked with Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman who U.S. officials say is linked to Maduro. Saab is jailed in the African nation of Cape Verde while fighting extradition to the U.S. to face corruption charges.

Sanctions by the U.S. Treasury’s Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control block any assets that targeted individuals and businesses have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from conducting financial transactions with them.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
