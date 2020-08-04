SECTIONS
Trump Admin Supports Victims of Human Trafficking with $35 Million Grant

In this May 15, 2020, file photo, Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, speaks in Laurel, Maryland. The Trump administration is awarding more than $35 million in Justice Department grants to organizations that provide safe housing for survivors of human trafficking.

By The Associated Press
Published August 3, 2020 at 9:09pm
The Trump administration is awarding more than $35 million in Justice Department grants to organizations that provide safe housing for survivors of human trafficking.

The grants are being announced Tuesday at a White House event attended by Attorney General William Barr, presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, other administration officials, survivors of human trafficking and organizations that serve them.

The $35 million in Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Human Trafficking is being provided by the Office for Victims of Crime within the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs to provide housing and services to human trafficking survivors.

The grants will be shared by 73 organizations in 33 states to provide anywhere from six to 24 months of transitional or short-term housing assistance to survivors, the White House said.

The money can also be used to help victims find permanent housing, get a job and receive occupational training and counseling.

Ivanka Trump, a daughter of President Donald Trump, said many survivors have had to live with their traffickers during stay-at-home orders around the country.

“The administration has heard these concerns and is responding by awarding leading nonprofit organizations the necessary funding to ensure that survivors have a stable place to live,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement.

Among organizations sharing the grants are Camillus House Inc. in Miami, Alternatives for Girls in Detroit and the Jordan Community Resource Center in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

President Trump has sought to crack down on human trafficking since taking office. In January, he appointed a special adviser for the issue.

His daughter has also made human trafficking one of her areas of focus.

During a trip to Atlanta in January to visit nonprofit groups that help victims, Ivanka Trump called trafficking to “modern-day slavery” and said the White House is committed to ending it.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Trump Admin Supports Victims of Human Trafficking with $35 Million Grant
