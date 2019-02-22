SECTIONS
Trump: Amazon’s dropped deal ‘a big loss’ for hometown NYC

President Donald Trump, left, speaks during his meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, right, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 2:33pm
Modified February 22, 2019 at 2:35pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling Amazon’s decision to drop its plans for new headquarters in New York “a big loss” for the city.

Trump tells reporters the city could have hashed out “a much better deal,” but is still bemoaning the decision.

He’s also blaming what he’s calling “radical left” thinking, which he says isn’t good for jobs or the economy.

Amazon abruptly dropped plans last week to build one of its new headquarters in Long Island City, Queens, which could have delivered 25,000 jobs.

Some politicians and activists had objected to the nearly $3 billion in incentives promised to one of the world’s richest, most powerful companies.

TRENDING: Here Are 21 Fake Hate Crime Hoaxes Promoted by the Left Since Trump Took Office

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday called the reversal the “greatest tragedy” he’s seen since he’s been in government.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

