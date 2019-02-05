Trump and Fed chairman Powell discuss economy over dinner

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says Chairman Jerome Powell had dinner at the White House with President Donald Trump on Monday, but the two men did not discuss the future course of interest rates.

The Fed says Trump and Powell were joined by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida.

The dinner marks the first time Trump and Powell have met since Trump picked him for the top Fed job in November 2017. During the last three months of 2018, Trump was sharply critical of the Fed’s move to higher interest rates.

Last week, the Fed signaled that it planned to pause its rate hikes and would be “patient” before raising rates again, an announcement that sparked a huge rally on Wall Street.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.