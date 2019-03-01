SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Trump claims ‘very good’ Kim relations despite failed summit

President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 6:25am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is claiming his relationship with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon) is “very good,” despite the collapse of the two leaders’ summit in Hanoi, Vietnam.

A day after returning to Washington, Trump said on Twitter on Friday that the two had “very substantive negotiations.” He added, “We know what they want and they know what we must have.”

Trump did not address the pushback from North Korea, which disputed his account of why the summit fell apart. Trump had told reporters the summit failed because Kim insisted that all the sanctions on Pyongyang (pyuhng-yahng) be lifted without the North committing to eliminate its nuclear arsenal.

North Korea disputed that, insisting it asked only for partial sanctions relief in exchange for closing its main nuclear complex.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Trump claims ‘very good’ Kim relations despite failed summit
Icahn directors to take place of 3 on Caesars’ board
Walmart to make ‘every effort’ to keep disabled greeters
Southwest sues mechanics union alleging deliberate slowdowns
Lebanon’s Hezbollah rejects Britain’s move to ban it
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×